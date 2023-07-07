Zamfara governor reduces 28 ministries to 16





Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has signed an Executive Order restructuring the state government ministries from 28 to 16. In a statement on Thursday spokesperson to the governor, Sulaiman Idris, said the move is to cut wastage in government and eliminate duplication of functions. Idris said Governor Lawal signed the Executive Order at the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper