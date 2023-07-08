Anniversary: Pam to prioritise welfare of NCPC staff | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has pledged to prioritise staff welfare and enhance the commission’s system before the end of his tenure.

Pam made the pledge while addressing newsmen on the sideline of the 3rd anniversary of his appointment, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that experiences garnered in surmounting challenges in the past three years would be used to entrench a system that would ensure smooth running of the commission.

“In the next two years we have ahead of us, we plan to improve the welfare of staff; we know that this commission was part of foreign affairs ministry.

“The package for foreign affairs staff is not what we have in the commission; they should be going on pilgrimage and have estacodes

“Since 2022, the Federal Government had stopped that, therefore the package needs to be reviewed upward to the standard of other staff in the federal civil service,” he said.

Earlier, NCPC National…