Dangote congratulates The Guardian on iconic newspaper’s 40th Anniversary | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dangote Industries Limited, through its President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, has extended warm congratulations to Lady Maiden Alex Ibru and the entire staff of The Guardian Newspaper on the occasion of the newspaper’s 40th anniversary. In a letter addressed to Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, Dangote acknowledged the remarkable resilience and achievements of The Guardian over the past four decades.

Founded in July 1983, The Guardian Newspaper, published by The Guardian Newspapers Limited, has become renowned as “The Flagship” among print media in Nigeria. Dangote commended the newspaper for withstanding the challenges faced by the print media industry and for reaching an impressive level of success under the dynamic leadership of Lady Maiden Alex Ibru, a distinguished communication consultant.

Dangote acknowledged The Guardian’s commitment to its famous motto, “Conscience, Nurtured by Truth,” which reflects the newspaper’s unwavering dedication to…