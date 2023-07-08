Experts caution FG on new borrowings, proffer alternative | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some financial experts have urged the Federal Government to explore Public Private Partnership (PPP) option in addressing the country’s infrastructural challenges.

They also urged government to be cautious on new borrowings in order not to incur more debts.

They said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

The former Executive Secretary, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr Uju Ogubunka, said the Federal Government could be innovative in fixing developmental projects without incurring more debts.

“The government should harness the enormous prospects of the PPP in tackling infrastructural challenges impeding our economic growth.

“This model is one of the solutions in tackling our infrastructural dearth, due to our poor fiscal revenue currently,” Ogubunka said.

He noted that the three tiers of government need to reduce the increasing cost of governance in order to free funds for infrastructural…