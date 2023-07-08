Katsina Govt. to engage 2,400 youths to tackle insecurity | The Guardian Nigeria News

Katsina State Government has concluded arrangements to engage about 2,400 youths to assist in providing security in some Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected by insecurity in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Katsina on Saturday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Malam Isah Miqdad.

Miqdad said that the state government had begun designing a strategy for the recruitment in eight LGAs.

According to him, the LGAs are Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, and Jibia. Out of the figure, 300 indigenes will be selected from each LGA.

“On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruk Lawal-Jobe, launched the distribution of forms to the LG chairmen whose LGAs have been battling with insecurity.

“The forms will be subsequently distributed to able-bodied youths who are willing and ready to take part in the protection of the lives and properties of their community members.”

He said the…