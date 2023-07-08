N805m Fraud: Supreme Court quashes Nwaoboshi’s conviction, orders immediate release | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Supreme Court has quashed the conviction of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) and his sentencing to seven years imprisonment for offences of fraud and money laundering.

The apex court also ordered his immediate release from the Ikoyi prisons in Lagos, where he is currently being held.In a judgment yesterday, the Supreme Court also freed the two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd – that were tried with him on a two-count charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It held that, “the facts of this case, as disclosed by the prosecution, does not support the prosecution of the defendants for fraud and money laundering.”

The judgment was a split decision of four-to-one and the Supreme Court. It set aside the July 1, 2022, judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which had reversed their discharge and acquittal by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

While Justices John Okoro, Uwani Aba-Aji…