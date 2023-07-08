Oppenheimer: A Look At Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Biopic







The upcoming film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. The film is based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Oppenheimer is scheduled to be released theatrically on July 21, 2023, by Universal […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper