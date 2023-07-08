Police kill six suspected robbers, arrest six, rescue 2 kidnap victims in Rivers | The Guardian Nigeria News

.Recover three AK-47 Riffles, two Pump Action Guns, Ammunition, human skull

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested six suspected armed robbers terrorizing the East-West Road Emohua axis and neutralized six others at Obelle town in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Emeka Nwonyi in a press briefing on Friday said operatives of Anti-cultism and tactical units stormed the hideout of a gang led by one Uchechukwu Daniel and on sighting the Police, the hoodlums opened fire.

CP Nwonyi disclosed that the Police responded and in the gun duel six of the hoodlums were fatally wounded, and six were arrested while others ran with bullet wounds in different directions.

He explained: “Sequel to the Criminal activities terrorizing the East-West Road Axis in Emohua council of the state, operatives attached to the Anti-cultism unit in conjunction with a tactical team invaded a hideout of one Uchechukwu Daniel AKA “Horn man” at…