Zelensky meets Turkey’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday entered crunch talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the final leg of a European tour aimed at pushing Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from allies.

The talks in Istanbul came on the eve of the 500th day since Russia’s invasion, with Zelensky admitting Ukraine’s counteroffensive was progressing slowly.

He called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery during a two-day visit to Prague.

“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to fulfil an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defensive operation, to be honest,” Zelensky told reporters.

US media reported earlier that the Pentagon was preparing a new package of arms and ammunitions that could include controversial cluster bombs capable of dispersing multiple small explosives over a wide radius.

While Ukrainian officials hailed the prospect, human rights groups condemned it saying the bomblets…