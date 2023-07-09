Ezekwesili, others set accountability agenda for media practitioners | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has called on media practitioners to stand firm in holding political office holders to account for their services to the nation.

Ezekwesili made the call at a media roundtable in Abuja on Sunday with theme: “The Accountability Imperative: Holding Politicians’ Feet to the Fire”.

The event was organised by FrontFoot Media Initiative, a non-profit group, established to advance development in Nigeria and Africa through quality journalism.

Ezekwesili said that time had come for the Nigerian media practitioners to rise above sentiments and hold politicians accountable in discharging the role of the media as the fourth estate of the realm.

The former minister, who also served as vice-president of the Africa Region of the World Bank Africa, expressed her concern that media practitioners in Nigeria were no longer holding politicians accountable like in the past.

According to her, some politicians have made themselves demi-gods and…