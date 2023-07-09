How increment in fuel pump price heaps more pressure on farmers | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the new pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called Petrol, continues to affect all strata of the economy, the agriculture sector has also been badly hit, as farmers and sector players have continued to groan unabatedly.



While cost of operation is no longer bearable for many, transporting crops from the farm gates to warehouses and markets has become a major challenge for others. And just as the development has caused an increase in the prices of farm produce, investigations showed that the farmers are also running into losses due to lack of patronage.

“Honestly, it has a very negative impact on farming activities because our operations in most cases centre on usage of fuel. For instance, you can discharge water from the pond in most cases by gravity but you cannot use gravity to bring in water into the pond or into the tank; you have to pump water.

“You have to aerate, and also provide oxygen; all these require use of fuel. The farm hands living on the…