Initiative rolls out economic tree planting project for senior citizens | The Guardian Nigeria News

National Senior Citizens Center, (NSCC), has said that it has secured 21.6-hectare farmland under its Grandmothers Arise for Good Initiative economic tree crop and vegetable planting project to engage women and men aged sixty and above in productive living.

Director General of the Center, Dr. Omokaro said the primary target of the project is to enhance the production and productive capacities of older persons in Nigeria through agriculture using the Social-Economic Entrepreneurial Model.

She made this known at a the lease signing ceremony in Ushafa community, Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory,(FCT), Abuja

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs, Media and Communications of the center, Omini Oden, contains that the project will also integrate water sanitation and hygiene, healthcare and social services for 43 beneficiaries consisting of forty per cent make and sixty per cent female working in pairs on the 21.6-hectare land to cultivate…