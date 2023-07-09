





The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, Taskforce, yesterday warned street traders that it would start implementing the Lagos State Government Street Trading and Illegal Market Prohibition Law, 2003, which prescribes a punishment of N90,000 or a six-month jail term, for both the buyer and the seller of any goods or services on the streets.

The post Lagos Taskforce threaten street, highway traders with jail term appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper