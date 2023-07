National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, (NAPTIP), has commended the Nigeria judiciary over what it described as ‘recent landmark convictions’ on Sexual and Gender Base Violence, (SGBV), and related offences under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, (VAPP), Act

The post NAPTIP hails judiciary on landmark convictions appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper