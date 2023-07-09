UK govt says BBC allegations ‘deeply concerning’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The UK’s culture minister on Sunday held talks with the head of the BBC over “deeply concerning” allegations that one of its presenters paid a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.

“I have spoken to BBC Director General Tim Davie about the deeply concerning allegations involving one of its presenters. He has assured me the BBC are investigating swiftly and sensitively,” culture secretary Lucy Frazer said.

“Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action. I will be kept updated,” she added.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported the claims, cited the young person’s mother as saying that a BBC star paid her child over £35,000 ($45,000) for the images over a three-year period.

According to The Sun article, the young person was 17 when the payments from the presenter started.

The claims also include that the presenter…