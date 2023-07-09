Zimbabwe opposition loses court bid after police ban rally | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Zimbabwe magistrate court on Sunday tossed out an appeal by the largest opposition party after police blocked their much anticipated pre-election campaign rally.

The gathering, where the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was expected to formally launch its election manifesto, was the sixth to be “banned or unlawfully disrupted” in a week, according to the party.

Magistrate Maria Msika upheld the police ban at an urgent sitting on Sunday ruling that the “CCC failed to notify the police on time”.

Reacting to the court’s decision, opposition lawyer Agency Gumbo told reporters the ruling “showed there is an uneven playing ground in this election” as he slammed the “selective application of the law”.

“It shows that the democratic space has been eroded. We are getting into a match with both legs tied so you cannot score,” said Gumbo.

The CCC party was formally launched in January last year as an offshoot of the Movement for Democratic Change, formed by the late…