



No fewer than 200 public secondary schools in Ekiti State have benefited from a World Bank project under the auspices of Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment Programme (AGILE). The target beneficiaries of the project are adolescent girls from age 10 to 20 years in participating states. Ekiti State was allocated $25 million. The […]

The post 200 schools benefited from $25m World Bank project, says Ekiti govt appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper