Christian group demands probe of INEC chairman after ‘polls fair’ comment | The Guardian Nigeria News

The last is yet to be heard of the controversy that trailed the conduct of the 2023 general elections as an interdenominational and international platform of Christians who pray for Nigeria, the National Prayer Altar, called for the probe of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The platform made of Christians from the six geo-political zones and diaspora insisted that the electoral umpire headed by Yakubu contradicted its own regulations and actively frustrated the electoral process, particularly in the deployment of appropriate facilities and logistics.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, signed by Pastor Bosun Emmanuel (Southwest), Kontein Trinya (Southsouth), Sylvester Mbamali (Southeast), Linda Ndache (Northeast), Alabi Mojirade (Northcentral) and Hauwa Kure (Northwest), the group also faulted some Christian bodies for congratulating a government its “legitimacy is still in contention at the…