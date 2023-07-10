Commission moves to sanction unlicensed water users | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), has commenced the review of its laws that would enable it sanction all unlicensed water users in the country.

Mr Magashi Bashir, the Executive Director of the commission, made this known on Monday, at the opening of the Review of Water Use Licence Terms and Conditions Meeting, in Abuja.

According to Bashir, there is need to standardise all documents targeted at repositioning and regulating the water resources sector.

He said the non-passage of the Water Resources Bill however,, had caused many irregularities in the sector, saying partnerships between all actors would reduce poor water governance.

“It is important to state that Water Use Licence Terms and Conditions is a critical component in the administration and issuance of Water Use Licence to applicants, as it determines the regime for proper licence usage by various applicants.

“The relevance of Water Use Licence Terms and Conditions can therefore, not…