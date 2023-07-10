Dangote congratulates The Guardian, Publisher on 40th anniversary | The Guardian Nigeria News

Africa’s richest man and popular industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has extended warm congratulations to the Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru on the occasion of the newspaper’s 40th anniversary.

In a letter he personally signed and addressed to the Publisher he fondly called My Big Sister, Dangote acknowledged the remarkable resilience and achievements of The Guardian over the past four decades.

He wrote: “On behalf of the management and staff of Dangote Industries Limited, I heartily felicitate with you and all your staff as you commemorate the 40th anniversary of The Guardian newspaper, popularly referred to as ‘The Flagship’ among the print media in Nigeria.

“Founded way back in July 1983, The Guardian has steadfastly stood the test of time and ridden the numerous challenges in the print media industry. Under your vibrant leadership as a consummate communication consultant, you have helped build the newspaper brand to an enviable level with a…