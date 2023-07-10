DSS denies allegations on invasion of ICPC office, invitation of Yari, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s secret police has denied vehemently allegation that it invaded the office of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC).

It also described a s false that former Zamfara governor, Zenator Abdulaziz Yari was invited for allegedly refusing to pick President Bola Tinubu’s phone call.

Spokesman of the secret police, Dr Peter Afunanya stated that the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) was drawn to ‘false reports’ by sections of the online media.

“The so-called news platforms variously and wrongly fed the public with misleading narratives and accusations against the Service.

“For instance, SaharaReporters wrote that the Service stormed the Independent Corrupt Pratices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away certain files from them. Jackson Ude falsely claimed that there is a rumble in the DSS due to nepotism.

“He further accused the Service of snooping on Judges on the…