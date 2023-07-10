EFCC, ICPC to monitor sales, distribution of fertilisers in Niger – Gov. Bago | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Niger government says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will monitor the sales and distribution of fertilisers in the state.

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger disclosed this on Monday while inaugurating the 2023 wet season fertilisers sales/distribution and sales of other inputs to farmers in Minna.

“The EFCC and ICPC will monitor the sales and distribution of fertilisers in Niger State this year.

“Each farmer is expected to purchase 10 bags of fertilisers. Any farmer caught with more than 10 bags of fertilisers should have himself to blame,” governor said.

According to him, this is to ensure that the targeted small holder farmers get the inputs.

He said that 60,000 bags of the fertilisers would be distributed to government’s stores in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state for sale and distribution to farmers in the areas.

He added that 150,000 bags of the commodity would be…