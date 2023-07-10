Ekiti, Ondo, Osun govts assure residents of proactive measures to mitigate flooding | The Guardian Nigeria News

The governments of Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States have taken proactive measures to avert flooding and the possible loss of lives and properties, an investigation by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicates.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had warned of heavy rains and flooding in parts of the country including Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States in year 2023.

A survey conducted by NAN in the three states, however, indicates that measures have been taken to mitigate flooding.

The governments have embarked on channelisation projects, construction of drains on roads, dredging of streams and waterways, destilting and clearing of drains, and even demolition of buildings and stalls on waterways in efforts to prevent flooding.

Mr Kolade Okeya, the Director, Ekiti State Environmental Protection Agency (EKSEPA), in an interview with NAN in Ado-Ekiti, said that the government since the beginning of the year had begun taking proactive measures to prevent any…