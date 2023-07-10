Election petition: Sanwo-Olu opens defence | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday opened and closed defence in an election petition brought against them by Labour Party and its Governorship Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

A defence witness and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman for Lagos State, Mr Fuad Ade-Oki, testified before the tribunal.

He tendered before the tribunal, some documents including Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Form EC9 containing Hamzat’s full personal information as well as the oath he signed on his nomination form.

Labour Party and its Governorship Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, are challenging the victory of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat in the March 18 governorship poll.

They are also challenging the eligibility of Hamzat to contest for the election on grounds that he allegedly renounced his Nigerian citizenship and swore allegiance to the U.S.

APC is joined in the petition as a respondent.

While being led in evidence by …