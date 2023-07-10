Flutterwave takes centre stage at NBA’s Business Law Conference | The Guardian Nigeria News

A leading Fintech company in Africa, Flutterwave, has expressed delight in sponsoring the recently concluded 17th Annual Business Law Conference organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The conference, which took place between Wednesday, July 5, 2023, and Friday, July 7, 2023, was held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

As a headline sponsor for the third consecutive year, Flutterwave’s commitment to powering the conference reflects its recognition of the crucial role that legal frameworks, policies, and regulations play in facilitating business development and economic growth in Nigeria. Furthermore, Flutterwave’s participation demonstrates its dedication to fostering collaboration and promoting dialogue among legal practitioners, policymakers, and business leaders.

Under the theme “The Nigerian Business Landscape – Priorities for Law, Policy, and Regulation,” the conference brought together legal professionals, business leaders, policymakers,…