



Anambra State governor Chukwuma Soludo has issued a directive regarding Mmesomma Joy Ejikeme, the student who admitted to fabricating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result. Ejikeme claimed to have scored 362 as against the 249 marks the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recorded as her tally. JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed that “all […]

The post JAMB result forgery: Soludo orders counselling, therapy for Mmesomma appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper