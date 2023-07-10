Mr Macaroni Wins Influencer Awards | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 10 July 2023 |

Popular skit maker, Mr macaroni has won the Trend Upp Africa Force Influencer award, which also comes with it a gift of a Mikano car.

The comedian revealed this on his Instagram page, where he appreciates fans and colleagues un the industry, in his words Mr. Macaroni posted;

“I am indeed honored and grateful to receive the TrendUpp Africa 2023 Force of Influence Award @thisistrendupp…