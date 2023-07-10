





BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau, 10 July 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been elected as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the Six-ty-Third Ordinary Session of the Authority held on July 09, 2023, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau. President Tinubu takes over from H. […]

The post President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria Elected as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper