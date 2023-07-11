CCD tasks NEMA, others on risk reduction, prompt response for PWDs | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has tasked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), states, and local councils on adequate measures to reduce disaster risk caused by climate change for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Executive Director, CCD, David Anyaele, gave the charge, yesterday, during a media briefing in Lagos on a matter of urgency and significance for PWDs on impending flooding in some parts of the country.

Anyaele said despite calls by the disability community on disaster risk reduction and prompt response, most states’ emergency management agencies had failed to adequately plan or include PWDs in the development and implementation of national and local strategies.

“If adequate care is not taken to address issues before hand, most PWDs will lose their lives and property,” he said.

The executive director said local and state governments should consider PWDs in prone-flooding areas to ensure prompt response when disaster…