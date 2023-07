Chairman of Gombe State Athletics Association, Ahmed Shaibu Gara-Gombe, has called on the private sector to help his association’s quest to develop sports in the state. The support, he said, could be through sponsorship of any of its grassroots programmes or by financing new developmental projects.

