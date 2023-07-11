Group advocates policy framework in support of orphans welfare







Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in National, (ASOHON), has advocated for the formulation of a policy framework that makes special considerations for the care of orphans and vulnerable children across the country. President of the association, Rev. Dr. Gabriel Oyediji said that a policy framework will not only ensure special considerations for orphans but […]

