The Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, today visited the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, at the Office of the National Security Adviser, Three Arms Zone, Abuja, pledging to work in harmony with other agencies to fight insecurity.

Source: Guardian Newspaper