



Factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has announced that there will be a two-week sit-at-home in the South East. Ekpa tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday to issue a fresh threat of another lockdown. “Following the demand by the Biafra people for more sit at home civil disobedience, the […]

The post IPOB faction orders two-week sit-at-home after Southeast leaders' Abuja meeting appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper