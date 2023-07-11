Nigerian Afrobeats Superstar, Eltee Skhillz to Headline Afrodisiac Festival in Brussels | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinonso Ihekire 10 July 2023 |

Continuing on his prolific world tour, Eltee Skhillz will be headlining the Afrodisiac Festival in Brussels alongside other superstars from around the world.

