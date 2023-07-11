



Necessity breeds invention, this singular fact enabled the rise to prominence of the blockchain as we now know it. Following the global economic crisis of 2008, It became apparent to stakeholders (consumers especially) that the paradigm within which financial systems and services operate wouldn’t suffice anymore and a rejig was needed. These events created the […]

The post The Essence Of Blockchain Technology appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper