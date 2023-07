Thieves have stolen the lighting system for one of the runways at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. A spokesperson of the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua made the disclosure in a report by the BBC. He said an investigation has now been launched to arrest the criminals and recover the […]

The post Thieves cart away runway light at Lagos airport appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper