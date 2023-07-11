Tom Holland Opens Up About His Sobriety Journey | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oke Odunmorayo 11 July 2023 |

In a recent interview, Tom Holland opened up about his journey to sobriety. The 27-year-old actor revealed that he was once “obsessed” with alcohol and that he decided to give it up after realizing that he had a problem.

Holland said that he began drinking heavily after he got his big break in the Spider-Man franchise. “I was drinking to numb my feelings,” he…