Barring a change of mind by the beneficiaries, no fewer than 14 sitting senators, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, will draw pensions and other benefits worth N5.6 billion from their states, for the duration of the 10th Senate.

The post Akpabio, 13 senators to earn over N5.6b ex-govs’ pension, benefits appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper