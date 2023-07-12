AWAMBI Initiative: Supporting women development across Lagos communities







Youth unemployment and development are pertinent issues in the economic hub of Lagos State and consequently, young women are disproportionately affected. According to a recent report, Africa has the highest number of young people in the world, with 226 million individuals, of which 50.1% are female. The continent currently makes up one-fifth of the global […]

