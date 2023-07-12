Benue government seizes vehicles after raid on automobile shop owned by Ortom | The Guardian Nigeria News

The asset recovery committee set up by the new Benue State governor Hyacinth Alia has raided an automobile shop allegedly belonging to his predecessor Samuel Ortom.

Alia had accused the former governor Ortom’s administration of looting, alleging that he “met no single car or truck in the government house”.

The committee was said to have seized some vehicles during the operation and used towing vans to pull out others, after attempts to drive them away failed.

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Benue state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bemgba Iortyom in a statement, described the committee’s outing as “a shameful show of naked tyranny and impunity”.

Iortyom said the raided shop is a private automobile workshop owned by Ortom’s business concern, Oracle Nigeria Limited.

“Staff of the workshop have confirmed to PDP that the vehicles, of a yet to be ascertained number, were those brought there for repairs by private owners and are not in any wise from any public…