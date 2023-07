Hearing continued on Tuesday evening in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga against the election of Barr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

