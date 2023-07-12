Hotel staff to die by hanging for killing manager, UK returnee | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, yesterday, sentenced a 30 year-old hotel staff, Ehizogie Jeffrey, to death by hanging for killing the manager and a United Kingdom (UK) returnee.

The judge found him guilty of the murder charge filed against him by the State government.

The state government, had in the suit no: ID/10428C/2019, alleged that Ehizogie and others at large strangled a UK returnee, Sola Olusoga, to death with a rope on January 25, 2019 at Etasol Hotel, No. 42, Budland Street, Ojodu-Berger.

The defendant and others at large also killed one Tunji Omikunle, the manager of the hotel, by strangling and beating him to death.

He was also alleged to have taken a key from the manager’s pocket, opened Olusola’s apartment, entered and strangled him to death.

His offences contradicted the provision of Section 223 of the Criminal Law Cap. C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on December 7, 2020 and he…