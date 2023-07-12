IPRA shortlists PRNigeria, NAF, NITDA as finalists for Golden World Award 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) with its headquarters in London, has shortlisted PRNigeria, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) among the finalists for the Golden World Awards (GWA) 2023.

PRNigeria was shortlisted for its “Nigerian Ladies in PR” campaign, where female interns and staff are trained and tasked with promoting inter-ethnic relations, national unity, good governance, and gender equality. It involved public speaking, press releases, article writing, social media engagement, and book publishing.

The NAF was shortlisted for providing enablement for independent media reports and third-party news narratives on counter-insurgency operations. The reports and alternative narratives on the success of counterterrorism, widely used in the media, boosted citizens’ confidence and the morale of the troops.

The NITDA campaign was shortlisted, under Public Affairs/Government Relations Category, for…