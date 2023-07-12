Lawyer pleads for Kanu’s release, fixing of deplorable Eastern roads | The Guardian Nigeria News

Immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Dr. Monday Ubani, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to kick-start the healing process of South East by releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and fixing deplorable roads in the region.

In a letter, dated July 10, 2023, Ubani commended the recent measures taken by the President to tackle the numerous challenges in the country, pleading that similar efforts be extended to tackling insecurity and poor infrastructure problems in the South East.

Ubani noted that for the current government to execute its laudable projects, all regions of the country must be carried along to foster a true sense of belonging.

The human rights lawyer said that the first step towards ensuring peace in the region is a political solution to the endless incarceration of Kanu, advising the President to release him to governors of the region.

Ubani said:…