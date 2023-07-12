Naija Super 8: Sporting Lagos shock Remo Stars | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sporting Lagos FC came from a goal down to defeat Remo Stars 2-1 in the ongoing Naija Super 8 Group A encounter played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos yesterday.

Togolese striker Frank Mawuena opened the scoring for Remo Stars in the 16th minute through a beautiful header, Saturday Okon got the equalizer for the “Tech Boys” in the 27th minute as the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

Emeka Nwokeji scored in the 89th minute to give Sporting Lagos the lead and ensured the newly promoted NPFL team secured all maximum points and their first win of the tournament.

Sporting Lagos now occupies the top position in Group A with four points from two games while Remo Stars also have the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.