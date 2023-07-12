Police confirm killing of four officers in Zamfara | The Guardian Nigeria News

30 May

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the re-elected and newly-elected state governors on its platform while charging them to remain steadfast to commitment to good governance. The PDP on Tuesday issued a statement signed by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba applauded re-elected Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Bala…