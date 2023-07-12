Rwanda Maintains Strong Growth Momentum in Early 2023







KIGALI, Rwanda,12 July, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.2% in the first quarter of 2023, following 8.2% growth in 2022. But recent floods, resulting in the loss of life and destruction of infrastructure, are expected to moderate this momentum to 5.8% in 2023 against a pre-disaster forecast of 6.2%. The 21st edition of the World Bank’s […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper