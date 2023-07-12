Soludo congratulates, awards scholarship to UTME best candidate







Following the recent Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) declaration of Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, from Anambra State, as the highest scorer, with cumulative mark of 360, in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, has awarded her a scholarship for further studies in the university.

