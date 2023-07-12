Tinubu breaks silence, orders arrest of Plateau, Benue killings masterminds | The Guardian Nigeria News

• NYSC relocates orientation camp from Mangu to Jos

• PDP governors seek action, Reps ask NSA to declare national emergency

• Southeast governors to meet Tinubu over Kanu, insecurity

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, broke his silence on the raging insecurity in some parts of the country when he condemned the recent internecine killings in Mangu Council of Plateau State and parts of Benue State, calling for an end to the cycle of violence in the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, President Tinubu charged various socio-cultural and religious bodies in the two states to take steps to halt the carnage.

In particular, he urged community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, socio-cultural organisations as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to work together to help foster genuine and long-lasting peace while rebuilding…