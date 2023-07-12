Uzodinma has gone AWOL as Imo burns – PDP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The People Democratic Party has described as unfortunate the inability of the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, to stem the rising insecurity in the state.

The spokesman for the imo Pdp 2023 Gubernatorial campaign, Barr. Gozie Nwachukwu disclosed this during a press conference held in Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu, who was flanked by the director of New Media, Imo Pdp 2023 gubernatorial campaign organization, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, said the governor has been missing in action while insecurity remains a concern.

He further lamented the governor’s absence from the state for over 40 days since the swearing-in of the Tinubu govt, he said that Uzodinmma had relocated to Abuja and abdicated his constitutional responsibility of ensuring that the lives and property of imo people are secured.

He added that instead, non-state actors recruited by Uzodinmma had taken over the constitutional roles of the security agencies in imo state and that this may have contributed to…